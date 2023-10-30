Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Issues Earnings Results

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CEFC opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

