Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Read Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.2 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

