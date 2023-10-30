Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $298.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

