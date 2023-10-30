Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $332,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $400.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.73.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

