Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 99,398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,361,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.91%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.