Comparing WNS (NYSE:WNS) & InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A WNS 12.40% 21.56% 11.55%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares InterCloud Systems and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for InterCloud Systems and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 0 8 0 3.00

WNS has a consensus target price of $91.83, indicating a potential upside of 72.13%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterCloud Systems and WNS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WNS $1.22 billion 2.07 $137.31 million $3.17 16.83

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Summary

WNS beats InterCloud Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

