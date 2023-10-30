Contrasting Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Skyworks Solutions and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 2 8 14 0 2.50 LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $119.15, suggesting a potential upside of 35.05%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.34%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.49 billion 2.56 $1.28 billion $6.49 13.59 LightPath Technologies $32.93 million 1.83 -$4.05 million ($0.13) -12.38

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 20.97% 23.89% 15.39% LightPath Technologies -12.29% -12.57% -7.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats LightPath Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for the usage in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

