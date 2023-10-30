Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 9,897 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

UNH stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $528.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $489.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

