Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 51,853 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $59,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,736 shares of company stock worth $4,924,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.81. 391,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

