Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 2.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $36,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.03. 417,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.