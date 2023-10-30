Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 4.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.99. The company had a trading volume of 548,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.24 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

