Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Cencora comprises 4.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Cencora worth $71,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.24 and its 200-day moving average is $177.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.10 and a 52 week high of $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

