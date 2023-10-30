Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 3.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AutoZone worth $61,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO traded up $11.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,457.51. The company had a trading volume of 54,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,282. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,528.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,527.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

