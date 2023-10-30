Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40,658 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $53,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.35 on Monday, reaching $302.08. 17,615,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,787,578. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

