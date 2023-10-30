Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 18,981 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 4.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $70,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

