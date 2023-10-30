Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 87,875 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,875 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SS&C Technologies worth $58,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after buying an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,298,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,226,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.71. 603,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,028. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

