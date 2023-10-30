Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Diamondback Energy worth $45,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.91.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.73. 427,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,128. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

