Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,302 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. 5,149,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,068,393. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

