Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 237 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $36,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 28.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $155.05. 693,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,926. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

