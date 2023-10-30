Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,995 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $49,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.45. 5,545,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,454,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,057 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,707. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

