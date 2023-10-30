Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Reduced by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $158,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $26.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.