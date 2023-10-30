Corundum Trust Company INC Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $54,509,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.47 and its 200-day moving average is $306.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

