Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $545.84. 249,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $555.74 and its 200-day moving average is $535.49. The stock has a market cap of $241.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

