Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $551.51. 511,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $555.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.30. The stock has a market cap of $244.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

