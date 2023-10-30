CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

