Critical Comparison: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) vs. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of C$0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Diana Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diana Shipping pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Diana Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and Diana Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A C$0.39 22.57 Diana Shipping $289.97 million 1.21 $119.06 million $0.95 3.47

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Diana Shipping 31.25% 19.25% 8.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas, and between the Northern Adriatic and its hinterland, as well as inland terminals. In addition, the company provides specialist handling, digital, and consulting and management services; and process automation, additive manufacturing, and airborne logistics services, as well as develops, rents, and manages real estate properties. Further, it operates office space and commercial premises. The company was formerly known as Hamburger Hafen- und Lagerhaus-AG and changed its name to Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of HGV Hamburger Gesellschaft für Vermögens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.