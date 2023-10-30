Critical Comparison: Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protector Forsikring ASA and Assurant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Protector Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Assurant $10.19 billion 0.76 $276.60 million $6.43 22.71

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Protector Forsikring ASA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

93.1% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Assurant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Protector Forsikring ASA and Assurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A Assurant 3.27% 13.66% 1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protector Forsikring ASA and Assurant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protector Forsikring ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assurant 0 0 4 0 3.00

Assurant has a consensus target price of $145.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Assurant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assurant is more favorable than Protector Forsikring ASA.

Summary

Assurant beats Protector Forsikring ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protector Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

Protector Forsikring ASA, a general insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the affinity insurance markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments. The company offers personal, motor, property, liability, and change of ownership insurance. It sells its products to non-marine industries through insurance brokers. Protector Forsikring ASA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.