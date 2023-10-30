Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Get Crown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crown by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $123,506,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.