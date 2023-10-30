CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Jonestrading from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,299.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

