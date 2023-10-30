Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 721 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.28. The stock had a trading volume of 477,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.