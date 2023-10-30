Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 628 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.27. 471,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,296. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

