Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 63,065 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,075,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,065 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. 3,541,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,029,380. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

