Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.02. 552,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

