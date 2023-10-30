Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $40.07 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.89. 2,039,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,455 shares of company stock valued at $18,416,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

