Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $45,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.47. The company had a trading volume of 880,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,818. The company has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

