Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 94,069 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 792,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,069 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $57,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.34. 2,708,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

