Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,953,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $213,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

ABT traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $92.43. 2,176,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

