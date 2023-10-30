Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Down 8.7% in October

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Dana Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $12.62 on Monday. Dana has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dana

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.55%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,803.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth about $335,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAN

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.