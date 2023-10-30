Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.71 on Monday, hitting $184.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,115. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.83. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

