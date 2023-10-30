Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 18.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 2.5 %

DHR traded down $4.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.09. 1,154,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,728. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

