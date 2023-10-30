Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 97.8% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $188.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

