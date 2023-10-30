Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $182.09

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $182.09 and last traded at $182.97, with a volume of 917580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.
In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
