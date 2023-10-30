Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $182.09

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $182.09 and last traded at $182.97, with a volume of 917580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

