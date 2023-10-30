Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.73.
Danaher Stock Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
