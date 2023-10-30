Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

