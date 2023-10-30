Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,608.12 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $248,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,319 shares of company stock worth $102,294,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.30.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

