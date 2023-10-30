Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,397,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,017,133. The company has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

