Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.21 on Monday. 637,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,066. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

