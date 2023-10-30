Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

Further Reading

