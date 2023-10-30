Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 278.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH opened at $11.90 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $2.24. Equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simrat Randhawa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simrat Randhawa bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,873,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,734,595.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 101,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,676. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

