Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCOM

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 231,286 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $97,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,699.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,054,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.